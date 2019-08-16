US STOCKS-Futures climb on stimulus hopes, Nvidia results

Shutterstock photo





* Futures: Dow and S&P up 1%, Nasdaq gains 1.29%

By Medha Singh

The three main Wall Street indexes are on track for theirthird week of decline, after the inversion of a U.S. yield curveon Wednesday pointed to a looming recession. US/

China said overnight that it was planning to roll outstimulus to stymie an economic slowdown. Investors were alsolooking forward to interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserveand the European Central Bank next month to fight softeningeconomic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

Among stocks, Nvidia CorpNVDA.O jumped 6% in premarkettrading after posting better-than-expected quarterly profit andrevenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B3Z0

Other semiconductor stocks, including Advanced Micro DevicesInc AMD.O , Micron Technology IncMU.O , Intel CorpINTC.O ,were up between 1.5% and 3.2%.

At 7:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 251 points, or0.98%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 28.5 points, or 1% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 96.75 points, or 1.29%.

Upbeat U.S. retail sales data on Thursday overshadowedconflicting signals on trade. President Donald Trump said bothsides were holding "productive" trade talks even as Beijingvowed to take necessary counter-measures to the latest round oftariffs on Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NRurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U017

The drawn-out trade war between the world's largesteconomies and fears about its fallout on global growth have ledto a more than 4% drop in the three main indexes this month.

Interest-rate sensitive lenders, including Bank of AmericaCorpBAC.N , Citigroup IncC.N , JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N ,and Morgan StanleyMS.N , rose above 1% as U.S. Treasury bondyields eased off their lows. US/

The so-called FAANG group - which includes Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O - gainedbetween 1.2% and 1.6%.

Deere & CoDE.N shares fell 2.8% as the farm equipmentmaker cut its full-year profit and sales growth forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B355