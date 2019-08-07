US STOCKS-Futures advance as Trump plays down trade worries

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.34%, S&P 0.33%, Nasdaq 0.54%

By Medha Singh

The three main Wall Street indexes jumped more than 1% onTuesday after China stepped in to steady the yuan, easing fearsthat currencies would be the next weapon in the trade warbetween the United States and China.

Despite Tuesday's gains, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX isstill about 5% away from the record high it hit last month.

Shares of technology companies, including Apple IncAAPL.O and chipmakers, were higher before the bell. The iPhone maker'sshares rose 0.8%, while those of Intel CorpINTC.O , AdvancedMicro Devices IncAMD.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O gained morethan 1%.

At 6:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 87 points, or0.34%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.5 points, or 0.33% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 40.25 points, or 0.54%.

With the second-quarter earnings season winding down, aboutthree quarters of the 413 S&P 500 companies that have reportedresults so far have topped earnings estimates.

Match Group IncMTCH.O jumped 18% after the online datingservices provider forecast third-quarter sales above estimates,as its popular app Tinder attracted more users in the reportedquarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2524Y7

Walt Disney CoDIS.N dropped 3.6% after its quarterlyearnings missed analysts' forecast as the company investedheavily in its streaming platform and began folding in assetspurchased from Twenty-First Century Fox. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2524XB

Cambrex CorpCBM.N soared 45% after the contractdevelopment and manufacturing company said it was being boughtby an affiliate of private equity firm Permira Funds for about$2.02 billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nGNXYGGHM