US STOCKS-Financials help Wall Street bounce back

By Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks recovered from early losseson Wednesday, helped by financial stocks, although investorswere guarded as worries about a recession loomed and tradetensions between the United States and China dragged on.

The financial sector .SPSY was up 1.03%, clawing back someof the losses from the previous session that was triggered by adeepening of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion, widelyconsidered as a harbinger of a slowdown. US/

Gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX were alsosupported by a 1.7% jump in energy .SPNY stocks after industrydata showed a fall in stockpiles of U.S. crude, boosting oilprices.

Oil majors Chevron CorpCVX.N and Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N rose nearly 1%. O/R

"It's the last real vacation week of the year in terms ofsummer so there are not a lot people around. You are also notseeing any new reasons in the overnight for people to sell themarket," said Peter Kenny, founder of Kenny's Commentary LLC andStrategic Board Solutions LLC in New York.

Investors are also awaiting the monthly jobs report andmanufacturing data next week to gauge the pace of interest ratecuts.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Wednesday alsoreaffirmed President Donald Trump's plans to impose anadditional 5% tariff on a $300 billion list of Chinese importsstarting on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0JM

At 12:59 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 216.62 points, or 0.84%, at 25,994.52, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 17.67 points, or 0.62%, at 2,886.83. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 29.70 points, or 0.38%, at 7,856.65.

Technology stocks .SPLRCT dipped 0.06%, pressured bydeclines in shares of Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Autodesk IncADSK.O .

Shares of the AutoCAD software maker slid 8.1%, the most onthe S&P 500, after the company cut its full-year earningsforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2P4

Shares of Tiffany & CoTIF.N rose 2.8% after the luxuryjeweler reported quarterly earnings above analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2RN

Coty IncCOTY.N rose 4.4% after the cosmetics maker raisedits full-year revenue forecast, betting on a multi-yearturnaround plan that involves increased investments inadvertising and cost cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2QT

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co'sHPE.N shares added 3.7%after the company beat profit estimates and raised its 2019adjusted earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N4EN

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.87-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and 38 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 140 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))