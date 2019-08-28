US STOCKS-Financials, energy lead Wall St bounce

Shutterstock photo





* Financials rebound after sell-off

* Energy shares up the most among 11 major S&P sectors

* Dow up 0.85%, S&P 500 up 0.56%, Nasdaq up 0.27% (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced onWednesday, as gains in financial and energy shares helpedequities recover from initial declines, but investors remainedcautious about the potential for another flare-up in U.S.-Chinatrade tensions.

The financial sector .SPSY was up 1.06%, clawing back someof the losses from the previous session triggered by a deepeningof the U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion, which often precedesa recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0QJ

Gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX were alsosupported by a 1.75% jump in energy .SPNY stocks afterindustry data showed a fall in stockpiles of U.S. crude,boosting oil prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1Y8

The two have been the worst performing of the 11 major S&Psectors in August.

"When you look at both financials and energy being among theworst on a relative strength basis, you could say it is a deadcat bounce," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist atCFRA Research in New York.

Investors took some solace in the lack of new developmentson the trade front, although the U.S. Trade Representative'soffice on Wednesday reaffirmed President Donald Trump's plans toimpose an additional 5% tariff on a list of $300 billion ofChinese imports starting on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0JM

"As the hangman says, no noose is good noose. We are notreally hearing anything from the Chinese or from economic datathat could really throw us off balance," said Stovall.

Next week, investors will look towards the monthly jobsreport and manufacturing data which could guide expectations onthe likelihood of another rate cut from the Federal Reserve atits mid-September meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 220.28 points,or 0.85%, to 25,998.18, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.21 points,or 0.56%, to 2,885.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added20.77 points, or 0.27%, to 7,847.71.

Another factor potentially proving a lift to stocks was thedrop in the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield to below that of the S&P500 dividend yield, making equities a more attractive incomealternative.

Technology stocks .SPLRCT dipped 0.12%, pressured bydeclines in shares of Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Autodesk IncADSK.O .

Shares of the AutoCAD software maker slid 6.9%, the most onthe S&P 500, after the company cut its full-year earningsforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2P4

Shares of Tiffany & CoTIF.N rose 3.6% after the luxuryjeweler reported quarterly earnings above analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2RN

Coty IncCOTY.N rose 5.1% after the cosmetics maker raisedits full-year revenue forecast, betting on a multi-yearturnaround plan that involves increased investments inadvertising and cost cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2QT

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co'sHPE.N shares added 3.4%after the company beat profit estimates and raised its 2019adjusted earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N4EN

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.31-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 38 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 144 new lows.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ S&P dividend yield vs 30-yr U.S. Treasury https://tmsnrt.rs/2zqVAu7 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Referenced Symbols: ADSK ,