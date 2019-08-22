US STOCKS-Fed doubts dominate as futures tick lower

Shutterstock photo





* Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.15%, Nasdaq 0.28%

By Akanksha Rana

The minutes from the U.S. central bank's meeting on July30-31 showed policymakers deeply divided over theirquarter-point cut in rates but united in wanting to signal themove was not on a preset path to further cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

While traders are sticking to bets that the Fed will cutagain in September, money markets have now ruled out ahalf-point move, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at anannual gathering in Jackson Hole on Friday may prove crucial toshort-term sentiment. MMT/

While markets are on course to fall this month after atwo-week sell-off driven by concerns over the U.S.-China tradewar and its impact on global and U.S. growth, the signals forPowell from the economy this week have been more bullish.

Strong results for retailers TargetTGT.N , Lowe'sLOW.N and NordstromJWN.N on Wednesday were complemented by betterthan expected purchasing manager surveys in Europe on Thursday.U.S. surveys are due later, along with weekly jobless claims.

President Trump continues to press the Fed publicly toreduce rates, but many analysts say the U.S. economy is farfurther away from recession than some of its European rivals orthan the bond market at times in recent months has suggested.

"Without sounding like a broken record, the danger is mostdefinitely that Chairman Powell disappoints (on expectations hewill signal more rate cuts)," said Jeffrey Halley, senior marketanalyst at online trading platform OANDA.

"It is hard to see Powell announcing or implying anaggressive new easing cycle in isolation when just a month ago,the FOMC was clearly very split as well."

Among stocks, shares of Nordstrom Inc jumped 9.3% inpremarket, as its results after the bell on Wednesday joinedTarget and Lowe's in beating Wall Street profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H3L4

At 6:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 36 points,or 0.14%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.15%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 21.5 points, or 0.28%.

Trade tensions, which stalled a rally in stocks at the startof this month, continued to simmer as China said on Thursday ithopes the United States will stop its wrong tariff action andthat any new tariffs would lead to escalation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I1ZW

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has fallen 3.4% from its recordhigh hit in late-July.