US STOCKS-Earnings and trade optimism push Wall St toward record high

* Coca-Cola gains on profit beat, forecast rise

* United Tech gains on quarterly profit beat

* Trump, U.S. Congress leaders reach deal on debt limit

* Indexes: Dow +0.65%, S&P 500 +0.68%, Nasdaq +0.58%

By Noel Randewich

July 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached recordhighs on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat quarterly reports fromCoca-Cola and United Technologies and on optimism the UnitedStates would resolve its trade conflict with China.

Stocks extended gains late in the session after Bloombergreported that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer wouldtravel to Shanghai next week for face-to-face trade meetingswith Chinese officials. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O10V

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters onTuesday the in-person talks to resolve the U.S.-China trade dealwere a good sign.

The U.S. corporate earnings season is off to a strong start,with nearly 80% of 104 S&P 500 companies topping earningsexpectations so far in the second quarter, according toRefinitiv IBES data.

Coca-Cola CoKO.N surged 6.1% to a record high after thedrink maker beat quarterly earnings expectations and raised itsfull-year organic revenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2LU

Fellow Dow component United Technologies CorpUTX.N gained1.5% after raising its full-year profit and sales outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2LN

Also helping sentiment, U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S.congressional leaders reached a deal on Monday on a two-yearextension of the debt limit and federal spending caps that wouldavert a feared government default later this year. It would,however, add to rising budget deficits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

"The reaching of a debt ceiling agreement is positive newsfor all sectors at large, because it's one additional questionthat gets removed from the outlook for growth and equities ingeneral," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investmentstrategy at E*Trade Financial in New York.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interestrates at its policy-setting meeting next week have madeinvestors more willing to buy stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq areless than half a percent below their record high closing levelsset earlier this month.

The European Central Bank is expected to signal easiermonetary policy when it meets on Thursday. The InternationalMonetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth this yearand next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs, auto tariffs ora disorderly Brexit could slow growth further. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N1B8

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.65% to end at27,349.19, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.68% to 3,005.47.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.58% to 8,251.40.

Investors also anticipate quarterly reports from top-tiergrowth companies Facebook IncFB.O on Wednesday and Amazon.comInc AMZN.O and Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , both on Thursday.

"If they disappoint on earnings, that could have a negativeimpact on (wider) share prices because they represent such alarge portion of the market," said Sam Stovall, CFRA chiefmarket strategist.

Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to riseabout 1% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv,improving from a small decline estimated previously.

The S&P 500 industrials index .SPLRCI rose 1.2%, while thematerials index .SPLRCM climbed 2.0%.

Shares of Travelers Companies IncTRV.N fell 1.5% afterthe insurer's second-quarter profit missed estimates. It said weather-related losses led to an 18% drop in underwriting gains. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2K4

Hasbro IncHAS.O surged 9.95% and was the biggest gaineramong S&P 500 companies after the toymaker reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2HF

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.86-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.35-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and 117 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.0 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.4 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days.

