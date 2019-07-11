US STOCKS-Dow tops 27,000, healthcare in spotlight after Trump's decision on rebate

Shutterstock photo





By Medha Singh

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday onimproved bets of an interest rate cut following Fed chief JeromePowell's dovish remarks, while healthcare stocks were mixedafter the Trump administration withdrew a rule that would killrebates.

Shares of pharmacy benefit managers gained as the news meantthese companies would continue to benefit from after-marketdiscounts from drugmakers. Health insurers and drugsdistributors also rose. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2KC

A 5.5% gain in UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N helped the DowIndustrials briefly break above 27,000 points for the firsttime. Cigna CorpCI.N surged more than 12%, leading gains onthe S&P 500 .SPX , while drug distributors such as McKessonCorp MCK.N rose 2.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2KC

However, drugmakers such as Merck & Co IncMRK.N dropped3.1% and the Nasdaq biotech index .NBI slipped 1.66%.

The lack of progress in Washington suggests that the(healthcare) industry will face ongoing political pressure,including legislative risk, Morgan Stanley analyst DavidRisinger said.

"We see no solution to the challenges drug manufacturersface regarding growing rebates."

The healthcare index .SPXHC , which is the worst performingS&P sector this year, was flat.

Stock markets were also supported by dovish comments fromPowell, who began his second day of testimony before theCongress. He said on Wednesday that the central bank stood readyto "act as appropriate" to support record U.S. economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

"Powell has telegraphed that they (Fed) are willing toaccommodate the market as necessary and that's very supportive,"Brian Larose, technical analyst at ICAP in Jersey City.

At 11:21 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 183.33 points, or 0.68%, at 27,043.53, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 6.56 points, or 0.22%, at 2,999.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 11.66 points, or 0.14%, at 8,214.19.

Delta Air Lines IncDAL.N rose 1.3% after reporting a39.3% rise in quarterly profit, as the carrier benefited fromhigher fares and flying fuller planes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B3TT

This comes a day after American Airlines Group IncAAL.O raised its estimate for second-quarter unit revenue. The S&P1500 airlines index .SPCOMALI rose 0.39%.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. underlying consumerprices rose by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in June, but thatwas unlikely to change expectations the Fed would cut rates thismonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.19-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 32 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh, Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatlain Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

