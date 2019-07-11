US STOCKS-Dow tops 27,000 as Trump's decision on rebate boosts healthcare

Shutterstock photo





* Insurers rise on report drug rebate proposal dropped

* Delta Air Lines gains on strong qtrly profit, lifts rivals

* CPI rises by most in nearly 1-1/2 years in June

* Indexes up: Dow 0.50%, S&P 0.23%, Nasdaq 0.15% (Updates to open)

By Medha Singh

July 11 (Reuters) - The Dow Industrials crossed 27,000points for the first time and the S&P 500 was near record highson Thursday, lifted by technology and healthcare stocks andraised bets of an interest rate cut following Fed chief JeromePowell's dovish remarks.

Shares of health insurers including Cigna CorpCI.N andUnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N jumped 13.74% and 4.74%, whiledrug distributors such as McKesson CorpMCK.N rose 3.85% afterthe Trump administration withdrew a rule aimed at eliminatingdrug rebates from its Medicare health plans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2KC

The healthcare index .SPXHC , which is the worst performingS&P sector this year, rose 0.29%.

Powell, who began his second day of testimony before theCongress, had said that the central bank stood ready to "act asappropriate" to support record U.S. economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

"Is the chief of money going to stave off real weak growthor recession or is it an insurance policy cut move?" said PeterCardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securitiesin New York. "If latter, the market can continue its rally. Ifnot, we are going to have an earnings problem."

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 135.16 points, or 0.50%, at 26,995.36. The S&P 500 .SPX wasup 6.97 points, or 0.23%, at 3,000.04, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 12.56 points, or 0.15%, at 8,215.09.

Technology .SPLRCT stocks rose 0.30%, providing a majorboost to the three main indexes.

Delta Air Lines IncDAL.N rose 1% after reporting a 39.3%rise in quarterly profit, as the carrier benefited from higherfares and flying fuller planes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B3TT

This comes a day after American Airlines Group IncAAL.O raised its estimate for second-quarter unit revenue. The S&P1500 airlines index .SPCOMALI rose 0.37%.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. underlying consumerprices increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in June, butthat was unlikely to change expectations the Fed would cut ratesthis month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.33-to-1 ratioon the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a1.01-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 12 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))