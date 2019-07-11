US STOCKS-Dow breaches 27,000; healthcare in spotlight after Trump's decision on rebate

Shutterstock photo





* PBMs rise after White House kills rebate rule

* Biotechs, drugmakers drag on healthcare sector

* Fed's Powell resumes testimony before Congress

By Medha Singh

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on improvedbets of an interest rate cut following Fed chief Jerome Powell'sdovish remarks, while healthcare stocks were mixed after theTrump administration withdrew a rule that would kill rebates.

Shares of pharmacy benefit managers gained as the news meantthese companies would continue to benefit from after-marketdiscounts from drugmakers. Health insurers and drug distributorsalso rose. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2KC

A 5.16% gain in UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N helped theDow Industrials break above 27,000 points for the first time.Cigna CorpCI.N surged more than 11%, leading gains in the S&P500 index .SPX , while drug distributors such as McKesson CorpMCK.N rose 1.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2KC

However, drugmakers such as Merck & Co IncMRK.N andPfizer Inc PFE.N dropped at least 3% each and the Nasdaqbiotech index .NBI slipped 1.47%.

The lack of progress in Washington suggests that thehealthcare industry will face ongoing political pressure,including legislative risks, Morgan Stanley analyst DavidRisinger said in a note.

"We see no solution to the challenges drug manufacturersface regarding growing rebates."

The healthcare index .SPXHC , which is the worst performingS&P sector this year, was off 0.26%. Six of the 11 major S&Psectors were higher.

Stock markets were also supported by dovish comments fromPowell, who on the first of his two days of testimony beforeCongress said on Wednesday that the central bank stood ready to"act as appropriate" to support record U.S. economic growth. Hebegan the second day of his testimony on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

"It seems like they (Fed) are getting closer to a decisionpoint where they are more willing to openly communicate thepossibility or the likelihood of a rate cut and the market isjust taking that in," said Jason Pride, chief investment officerof private wealth at Glenmede in Philadelphia.

At 12:51 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 197.97 points, or 0.74%, at 27,058.17, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 6.58 points, or 0.22%, at 2,999.65 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 15.21 points, or 0.19%, at 8,217.74.

Iron MountainIRM.N slumped 7.5% after Bank of AmericaMerrill Lynch downgraded the document storage company's sharesto "underperform", citing recent declines in recycled paperpricing.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. underlying consumerprices rose by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in June, but thatwas unlikely to change expectations the Fed would cut rates thismonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.04-to-1 ratioon the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a1.19-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 43 new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 70 new highs and 41 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

