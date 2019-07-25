Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-Dow and S&P set for higher open after dovish signals from ECB



(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window)

* ECB opens door for future rate cuts

* Ford falls after quarterly profit miss

* Tesla slips after steeper-than-expected Q2 loss

* Futures: Dow up 0.40%, S&P up 0.17%, Nasdaq down 0.12% (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 25 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P were on course toopen higher on Thursday as the European Central Bank opened thedoor for future interest rate cuts in the euro zone, while aclutch of mixed earnings reports kept a lid on gains.

Nasdaq futures NQcv1 were pressured by Tesla IncTSLA.O shares which tumbled 10.9% after the electric carmaker softenedits language once again on meeting its profit timeline aftermissing its quarterly financial targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4QR

The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, butrevamped its interest rate guidance and asked its staff toprepare options for more policy easing, explicitly opening thedoor to a rate cut as soon as September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P3PU

"Right now it is probably too early for the ECB to dosomething, but at this point they are moving towards an easierpolicy," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James inSt. Petersburg, Florida.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would lower rates when itmeets next week, to counter the impact of a protractedU.S.-China trade war has helped Wall Street's main indexes hitrecord highs this month.

"I don't think it's all too surprising that we're getting amixed bag of earnings and some pockets of weakness. The key forinvestors is if these pockets of weakness are a sign of aneconomic downturn or just a slow patch," Brown said.

3M CoMMM.N rose 5.1% after the manufacturing conglomeratereiterated its full-year earnings forecast despite slowinggrowth in high-profile markets such as China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q30Z

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit an all-time high once again onWednesday after Texas Instruments hinted that a global slowdownin microchip demand would not be as long as feared, whichcountered bleak earnings from bellwether companies Boeing andCaterpillar.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 77%of the 138 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Overall earnings, however, are now expected to fall 0.1%,compared with a prior estimate of a rise of about 1%.

Facebook IncFB.O gained 1.6% after the social media giantreported quarterly revenue that beat estimates, but said newrules and product changes aimed at protecting user privacy wouldslow its revenue growth into next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4J5

At 8:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 108 points, or0.4%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.25 points, or 0.17% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 9.25 points, or 0.12%.

Ford Motor CoF.N fell 5.2% after the automaker reported alower-than-expected profit and gave a disappointing full-yearearnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P1KM

Align TechnologyALGN.O plunged 20.6% as the orthodonticdevice maker gave a current quarter outlook that came belowestimates, reflecting a cautious view for growth in Asia-Pacificregion. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))