US STOCKS-China's tariff blow weighs on Wall Street, Powell speech in focus

By Akanksha Rana and Medha Singh

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday after Chinathreatened to impose additional tariffs on $75 billion worth ofU.S. goods, ahead of a highly anticipated speech from FederalReserve Chair Jerome Powell.

China's latest tariffs, which follow U.S. duties on $300billion worth of Chinese goods, threaten to prolong an ongoingtrade war between the world's top two economies that has raisedconcerns about slowing global growth.

China's commerce ministry said it would impose additionaltariffs on thousands of U.S. products, including agriculturalproducts, crude oil, small aircraft and cars. Tariffs on someproducts would take effect on Sept. 1 and others on Dec. 15urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J31P

U.S. Treasury bond yields slid following the development,while interest sensitive banks .SPXBK fell 0.55%.Tariff-sensitive technology stocks .SPLRCT dropped 0.54%,pressured by a fall in chipmakers and Apple IncAAPL.O . ThePhiladelphia chip index .SOX slid 1.62%.

"Of course China is going to retaliate. That is part of thetrade war," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James,in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"Trade issues are going to be important heading into thePowell speech and he has to give some indication on how theglobal environment is influencing the Fed."

Powell speaks at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) in Jackson Hole andinvestors will be looking for confirmation that the central bankwill cut interest rate next month to sustain a decade long bullrun for Wall Street.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 103.97 points, or 0.40%, at 26,148.27, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 12.45 points, or 0.43%, at 2,910.50. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 45.05 points, or 0.56%, at 7,946.34.

Energy sector .SPNY dropped 1.20%, the most among the S&Psectors, as oil prices fell.

Defensive plays were in favor as utilities .SPLRCU was theonly major S&P higher, while and real estate .SPLRCR andconsumer staples .SPLRCS posted the smallest losses.

HP IncHPQ.N slipped 6.8% after Chief Executive OfficerDion Weisler stepped down and the PC maker forecastfourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I4A5

The biggest gainer on the S&P was Salesforce.com IncCRM.N up 5.6%, after the cloud-based service provider forecastthird-quarter and full-year revenue above Wall Street estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I49X

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.68-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 41 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana, Amy Caren Daniel and Medha Singhin BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))