US STOCKS-China's tariff blow sets Wall St for lower open ahead of Powell speech

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures down: Dow 0.48%, S&P 0.45%, Nasdaq 0.59%

* China unveils retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

* HP Inc falls after CEO exit, disappointing forecast

* Foot Locker slumps after quarterly results miss estimates (Changes comment, adds details; Updates prices)

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower onFriday as China's threat to impose tariffs on $75 billion worthof U.S. goods ratcheted up trade tensions ahead of a highlyanticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

China's commerce ministry said it would impose additionaltariffs on a total of 5,078 U.S. products that includeagricultural products, crude oil, small aircraft and cars.Tariffs on some products would take effect on Sept. 1 and otherson Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J31G

Shares of oil majors Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N and ChevronCorp CVX.N fell more than 1% in premarket trading, while thoseof carmakers General Motors CoGM.N and Ford Motor CoF.N dropped about 2%. Business jets maker Textron IncTXT.N wasdown 3.3%.

"Of course China is going to retaliate. That is part of thetrade war," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James,in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"Trade issues are going to be important heading into thePowell speech and he has to give some indication on how theglobal environment is influencing the Fed."

Powell speaks at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) in Jackson Hole andinvestors will be looking for confirmation that the central bankwill cut interest rate next month against the backdrop ofincreasing risks for the economy, especially from the ongoingtrade war.

The minutes of the Fed's meeting in July, issued earlierthis week, showed policymakers were in doubt about whether a newcycle of rate cuts was justified.

Investors are hoping Powell will sound more convinced whenhe speaks although most analysts were playing down the chance ofa strong commitment on more cuts.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 126 points,or 0.48%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 13.25 points, or0.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 45.75 points, or0.59%.

After three straight week of declines, the main Wall Streetindexes are on course to end the week higher thanks to signsthat U.S. consumer demand remains strong.

Also crucial to the positive mood this week is theassumption that the Fed and other central banks, as well as somegovernments, are ready to take more action to stave off any riskof a slide into recession in the months ahead.

HP IncHPQ.N slipped 9.2% after Chief Executive OfficerDion Weisler stepped down and the PC maker forecastfourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I4A5

Foot Locker IncFL.N tumbled 12.4% after the footwearretailer missed estimates on second-quarter revenue and profit.The disappointing earnings also pulled shares of Nike IncNKE.N , its major supplier, down 0.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J2TQ

In a bright spot, Salesforce.com IncCRM.N gained 6.2%premarket after cloud-based service provider forecastthird-quarter and full-year revenue above Wall Street estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I49X (Reporting by Akanksha Rana, Amy Caren Daniel and Medha Singhin BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))