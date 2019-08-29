US STOCKS-China trade comments lift Wall Street as tech, industrials lead

Shutterstock photo





By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexesrallied on Thursday, led by the trade-sensitive technology andindustrial sectors, as China sounded hopeful on tradenegotiations with the United States, easing concerns that morecombative stances could stoke a recession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing thenext round of talks scheduled in September but progress would bedetermined by whether Washington could create favorableconditions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interviewthat trade talks were scheduled for Thursday "at a differentlevel," but did not provide additional details. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01V

"Certainly (trade) is the fundamental point that isoccurring right now, all this other stuff is just noise thatallows either the computer programs or the certain participantsin the marketplace to go ahead and push the market around oneway or the other," said Keith Bliss, managing partner and CEO ofIQ Capital USA LLC in New York.

"When the market pukes the way it has done lately, and thevolatility really spikes, people should be in there buying themarket with both hands."0

Heavyweight tech stocks with tariff exposure, such as AppleAAPL.O , up 1.59% and MicrosoftMSFT.O , up 2.02%, boosted thetechnology sector by 1.87% and put it on track for its best daysince Aug. 13.

Chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue fromChina, also gained, sending the Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX up 2.57%.

Industrial names that have also been highly correlated totrade progress, such as United Technologies UTX.N , advanced,with the sector up 1.96%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 362.46 points,or 1.39%, to 26,398.56, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 40.25 points,or 1.39%, to 2,928.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added126.65 points, or 1.61%, to 7,983.54.

Still, the three main indexes were on course to log theirworst monthly performance, and first monthly decline, since aselloff in May, on worries the intensified trade battle betweenthe world's two largest economies will lead to a globalrecession.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsadditional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting severalhundreds of U.S. companies to warn of price hikes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

A number of companies, including Best Buy Co IncBBY.N and Abercrombie & Fitch CoANF.N , reported results earlier in theday and warned of the impact from tariffs on their sales.

Shares of the U.S. consumer electronics retailer slid 8.16%,as one of the worst performing issues on the S&P 500, whilethose of the teen retailer tumbled 13.63%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P3PB

Dollar General CorpDG.N was the best performer among S&P500 .SPX companies as its shares jumped 11.08% on an upbeatfull-year profit forecast and the S&P retail index .SPXRT climbed 1.79%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P33Y

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a3.5-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 47 new lows. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234;Reuters Messaging:charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

