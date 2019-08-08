Quantcast

US STOCKS-China data, steadying yuan lift futures

* Futures up: Dow 0.12%, S&P 0.23%, Nasdaq 0.41%

The yuan regained some ground even as China's central bankset its official midpoint below the seven to the dollarthreshold. Exports from the world's second-largest economyposted a surprise rise, while imports fell less than forecast. CNY/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

The latest data soothed some nerves after the S&P 500 onMonday posted its steepest percentage fall this year as the yuanslumped to its lowest in a decade.

Signals from the bond market were ominous as well, with aclosely watched U.S. recession indicator reaching its highestlevel since March 2007 on Tuesday.

While the benchmark index has enjoyed a slight relief in thepast two days, it still stands about 5% away from its recordclosing high hit last month.

At 6:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 32 points, or0.12% and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.75 points, or 0.23%.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 31 points, or 0.41%.

Shares of Symantec CorpSYMC.O and Advanced Micro DevicesInc AMD.O bolstered futures for Nasdaq 100. Symantec jumped12.3% after sources said chipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O is inadvanced talks to buy the cybersecurity company's enterprisebusiness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2535LQ

AMD gained 5% after the chipmaker released the secondgeneration of its processor chip for data centers and said thatit had landed Alphabet Inc' GOOGL.OGoogle and Twitter IncTWTR.N as customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531SF

Lyft IncLYFT.O advanced 5.4% after the ride hailingservice raised its outlook for the year and forecast a fasterpath to profitability. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531G5

Rival Uber Technologies IncUBER.N , due to reportquarterly results after the bell, rose 4%.

Shares of Walt Disney CoDIS.N rose 1.1% after CreditSuisse upgraded its shares to "outperform" on positive investorsentiment as its video streaming service Disney+ closes in onits U.S. launch.

Shares of CenturyLink IncCTL.N fell 5.7% after thetelecommunications services provider missed second-quarterrevenue estimates. (Reporting by Medha Singh in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))





