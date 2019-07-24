US STOCKS-Caterpillar, Boeing to weigh on Wall Street open

Shutterstock photo





* Boeing falls after reporting $3 bln Q2 loss

* Caterpillar slips on lower quarterly earnings

* Futures down: Dow 0.34%, S&P 0.20%, Nasdaq 0.33% (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock market futures fell onWednesday after bleak earnings from bellwethers CaterpillarCAT.N and BoeingBA.N added to the concerns over a slowingeconomy that have weighed heavily on sentiment this year.

Caterpillar Inc, whose exposure to China has made it animportant measure of the global impact of trade tensions,dropped 4.7% after it reported a fall in quarterly earnings andcooling demand for construction machines in Asia. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0AR

The world's largest planemaker BA.N matched that with awell-flagged slump in results on the back of this year'sgroundings of its best-selling 737 MAX planes after two deadlycrashes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P2WJ

Two weeks into the guts of an earnings season for whichinvestors have already dialed down expectations, themanufacturing firms' results came on the same day as a grim setof forward-looking surveys on the euro zone economy.

"Caterpillar's results show that there is weakness in theAsia Pacific region, and if there is a slowdown there, where isthe next pocket of slowdown, and people could startextrapolating from that," Andre Bakhos, managing director at NewVines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey

"Caterpillar's earnings are more important than Boeing,because Boeing's issues are more company specific."

Nearly 80% of the 104 S&P 500 companies to report so farhave topped earnings expectations, and overall profits areexpected to rise about 1%, according to Refinitiv, improvingfrom a small decline estimated previously.

Sentiment, however, remains shaky and other corporatenewsflow, including the announcement of a broad antitrustinvestigation by the U.S. Justice Department into the techsector, fed into the losses.

The DOJ did not identify specific companies, but the termsof the review pointed to Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O and Facebook IncFB.O and shares in all three fellabout 1%.

Facebook reports its own earnings later on Wednesday and itwas also the subject of a pair of settlements announced byregulators on privacy issues that included fines of more than $5billion, again well-flagged previously. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1HB

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 92 points,or 0.34%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6 points, or 0.2%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 26.5 points, or 0.33%.