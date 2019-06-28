US STOCKS-Banks boost Wall Street with G20 in focus

Shutterstock photo





* Trump-Xi meeting at G20 eyed

* Banks rise on clearing Fed's final stress test

* Moderate consumer spending, inflation support rate cut

* Indexes up: Dow 0.36%, S&P 0.47%, Nasdaq 0.47% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, as big banksgained after clearing the Federal Reserve's stress test, whileinvestors kept a watch on the G20 summit where a meeting betweenPresidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could lay the groundworkto resolve their trade dispute.

Trump said he hoped for productive talks with the Chinesepresident, but said he had not made any promises about areprieve from escalating tariffs. The two leaders are scheduledto meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend inJapan. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z01O

"What investors expect are good talks, no implementation oftariffs right away and a continuation in negotiations. Which isalso the most likely outcome from G20," said Randy Frederick,vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab inAustin, Texas.

"There are still hopes that things won't be worse after theweekend."

The uncertainty caused by conflicting reports on a potentialtrade truce stalled this month's rally, with the S&P 500 index .SPX on pace to post its first weekly loss in June.

Still, the bellwether index is up nearly 7% for the month,putting it on track to clock its best six-month run since March2012. Global stocks, meanwhile, recorded their best first-halfof the year ever. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23O5FF

Lifting Wall Street were gains in financials .SPSY , up1.39%, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors, closely followedby a 0.9% rise in trade-sensitive industrials .SPLRCI .

Banks stocks .SPXBK jumped 2.41% after the Fed on Thursdayapproved capital plans of 16 banks, including JPMorgan Chase &CoJPM.N , Bank of America CorpBAC.N and Citigroup IncC.N , in its final stress test hurdle. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z0LP

At 12:31 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 94.21 points, or 0.36%, at 26,620.79 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 13.78 points, or 0.47%, at 2,938.70.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 37.26 points, or 0.47%,at 8,005.02.

Apple IncAAPL.O dipped 0.3% after the iPhone maker saidJony Ive, a close creative collaborator with the company'sco-founder Steve Jobs, will leave later this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y4SF

Constellation Brands IncSTZ.N jumped 4.5% after theCorona beer maker reported quarterly results above analysts'estimates.

Giving the Fed more ammunition to cut interest rates nextmonth was data that showed consumer spending increasedmoderately in May and prices rose slightly, pointing to slowingeconomic growth and benign inflation pressures. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y1E9

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.10-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.81-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.10-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.81-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no newlow, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 30 new lows.