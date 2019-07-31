US STOCKS-Apple lifts Wall Street higher; Fed decision on the horizon

Shutterstock photo





* Apple shares jump on upbeat results, forecast

* Modest drop in U.S. interest rates widely expected

* Indexes up: Dow 0.21%, S&P 500 0.03%, Nasdaq 0.08% (Updates to open)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday on a boostfrom Apple's upbeat earnings report, but a drop in chip stockscapped gains, while investors awaited a widely expected interestrate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Shares of the iPhone maker AAPL.O were up about 5.11%after the company beat quarterly profit and revenueexpectations, and forecast strong sales for the current quarter.

Apple said its greater China sales dipped only slightly,easing concerns around the impact of the U.S.-China trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V1D2

This helped the technology sector .SPLRCT rise 0.48%, buta 8.56% slide in shares of Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O kept a lid on gains.

The semiconductor maker forecast third-quarter revenue belowexpectations, hit by lower demand for its chips used in gamingconsoles, pushing the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX down 1.18%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V561

"Multinational companies have been hit by the trade war, butwith a positive on Apple, it does take some of fears away fromthe impact of the dispute," said Peter Cardillo, chief marketeconomist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

The U.S.-China trade talks concluded on Wednesday withoutany major breakthrough, a day after global stocks lost footingas President Donald Trump warned Beijing against trying to waitout his first term in office to finalize a deal.

The Chinese commerce ministry said the two sides will meetagain in the United States in September, which the White Houseconfirmed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24J01Y

Meanwhile, market participants are expecting aquarter-percentage-point cut in borrowing costs by the U.S.central bank. All eyes will now be on Fed Chairman JeromePowell, who is set to hold a news conference after the ratesdecision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), to explain why the move wasnecessary and what comes next. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1IZ

Investors are looking at Powell to appropriately justify hismove by pointing to global growth being hurt by the U.S.-Chinatrade war, Cardillo said.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a strong run since asteep selloff in May, with the S&P 500 index .SPX now up 20%for the year on hopes that a modest rate cut would help combatslowing growth and boost tame inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 56.88 points,or 0.21%, to 27,254.9, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.87 points, or0.03%, to 3,014.05.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 6.63 points, or 0.08%, to8,280.24.were up 11 points, or 0.14%

Electronic Arts IncEA.O jumped 7%, the most among S&P 500companies, after the video game publisher posted quarterlyrevenue beat, riding on the continued success of its battleroyale game "Apex Legends". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V51W

Beer maker Molson Coors Brewing CoTAP.N slid 7.29%, themost on the benchmark index, after its quarterly net sales andprofit missed estimates on weak demand. The company also saidits Chief Executive Officer Mark Hunter was retiring. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W477

The ADP National Employment Report, showed private employersadded 156,000 jobs in July, above economists' expectations andsupporting the view of a firm domestic labor market. This comesahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive monthlynon-farm payrolls data due on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N1OC02J

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.21-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 30 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

