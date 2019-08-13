US STOCKS-Apple leads Wall Street surge as U.S. delays on tariffs

Shutterstock photo





By Amy Caren Daniel

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged almost 2% on Tuesdayas the Trump administration said it would delay 10% tariffs onsome Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones,driving a 5% surge in shares in iPhone maker Apple Inc.

That eased the concerns of a trade war-driven slowdown inglobal growth that have dominated two weeks of volatile tradingon Wall Street, since President Donald Trump announced a newround of tariffs on Aug. 1.

A 4.8% jump in Apple shares and a rise in chip stocks pushedthe technology sector, traditionally among the most sensitive totrade issues, 2.33% higher. The Philadelphia chip index .SOX rose 3.16%.

Boeing CoBA.N rose 1.00% while Caterpillar IncCAT.N ,another company heavily exposed to Chinese demand, gained 3.74%and traders said the statement by the USTR offered hope of someprogress in talks between Washington and Beijing ahead.

"Its unlikely that there's going to be major deal, but wemight start to see some small concessions on both sides," TomPlumb, chief investment officer of Plumb Funds.

"It'll be good maybe for this week as we kind of get out ofan oversold situation but the market is going to bounce aroundfor the rest of the year."

Wall Street's main indexes had initially opened lower,adding to a global slide in stocks due to geopolitical concerns,with a Labor Department report also showing the core consumerprice index rose 2.2% in the 12 months through July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSDJEF8P

For some analysts, that data spoke against the U.S. FederalReserve delivering another swift cut in interest rates.

"Core CPI was a bit higher-than-expected and anything thatdecreases the odds of the Fed being aggressive in cutting ratesis going to be viewed as a negative," said Scott Brown, chiefeconomist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Financial markets have fully priced in a rate cut at theU.S. central bank's September meeting following a recentescalation in the bruising trade war between the United Statesand China. MMT/

At 10:17 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 429.49 points, or 1.66%, at 26,327.20, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 46.24 points, or 1.60%, at 2,929.33. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 165.16 points, or 2.10%, at 8,028.57.

