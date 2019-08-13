US STOCKS-Apple leads Wall Street rally as U.S. delays on tariffs

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. to delay China tariffs on some products

* Tech leads rally among major S&P sectors

* Only real estate and utilities sectors trade lower

* Indexes up: Dow 1.59%, S&P 1.54%, Nasdaq 1.94% (Changes comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel and Arjun Panchadar

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged more than 1.5% onTuesday after the Trump administration said it would delay 10%tariffs on some Chinese products, including laptops and cellphones, driving a 4% rally in shares of iPhone maker Apple Inc.

In a statement, the administration also excluded video gameconsoles and certain items of footwear and clothing from the 10%rate, which had been scheduled to start next month, an abruptpull-back from its hardline stance on trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590F9

That eased the fears of a recession driven by the protractedtrade war that has dominated trading on Wall Street this yearand spurred a bout of extreme volatility following PresidentDonald Trump's announcement of a new round of tariffs on Aug. 1.

"The escalation of the U.S. China trade war has been anoverhang ... and the fact that we have got a bit of a reprieveon that is putting a bit of optimism into markets," said ArtHogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in NewYork.

"There was a risk that China would retaliate by not evenshowing up to the negotiating table, so now it feels like we gota step in the right direction towards negotiation and perhaps anend to the trade war."

A 4.2% jump in shares of Apple, which makes iPhones andMacBooks in China, along with a rise in chip stocks pushed thetechnology sector 2.24% higher. The Philadelphia chip index .SOX rose 3.16%.

Industrial bellwethers 3M CoMMM.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N , traditionally among the most sensitive to tradeconcerns and China, jumped about 3% each, while the S&P 500retailing index .SPXRT also jumped 2.12%.

Wall Street's main indexes had initially opened lower,adding to a global slide in stocks due to geopolitical concerns,with a Labor Department report also showing the core consumerprice index rose 2.2% in the 12 months through July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSDJEF8P

For some analysts, that data spoke against the U.S. FederalReserve delivering aggressive further cuts in interest rates,expectations of which have been an important pillar propping upsentiment since June.

Financial markets have fully priced in a singlequarter-point move at the U.S. central bank's September meetingand are still giving good odds on two more moves after that thisyear. MMT/

At 10:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 411.66 points, or 1.59%, at 26,309.37, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 44.26 points, or 1.54%, at 2,927.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 152.56 points, or 1.94%, at 8,015.97.

Only the defensive real estate .SPLRCR and utilities .SPLRCU sectors posted small losses.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.02-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.75-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 86 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Arjun Panchadar inBengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Patrick Graham) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))