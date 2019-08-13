US STOCKS-Apple drives Wall Street higher as U.S. delays some tariffs

Shutterstock photo





* Tech leads rally among major S&P sectors

* Only the real estate sector trades lower

* Treasury yields tick higher, lifts bank stocks

By Amy Caren Daniel and Arjun Panchadar

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged more than 1.5% onTuesday after the Trump administration said it would delay 10%tariffs on some Chinese products, including laptops and cellphones, driving a 4% rally in shares of iPhone maker Apple Inc.

The administration also excluded video game consoles andcertain items of footwear and clothing from the 10% tariff,scheduled to start next month, an abrupt pullback from itshardline stance on trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590F9

It eased the fears of a recession triggered by theprotracted trade war that dominated Wall Street this year andspurred a bout of volatility after President Donald Trumpannounced a new round of tariffs in August.

"The delay in the next round of tariffs is a positive forthe tech sector and it is addressing any potential impact on theconsumer as we head into year-end whether it's back to school orholiday shopping," said Mike Loewengart, vice-president ofinvestment strategy at E*Trade Financial in New York.

"It's tough to say what the timeline of a trade deal is. Allindications are that China is gearing up for a protracteddispute while expectations in the U.S. are for a much quickerresolution."

A 4.1% jump in shares of AppleAAPL.O , which makes iPhonesand MacBooks in China, along with a rise in chip stocks pushedthe technology sector 2.38% higher. The Philadelphia chip index .SOX rose 3.04%.

Industrial bellwethers 3M CoMMM.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N , traditionally among the most sensitive to tradeconcerns and China, jumped about 3% each, while the S&P 500retailing index .SPXRT gained 2%.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower, adding to a globalslide in stocks due to geopolitical concerns, with a U.S. LaborDepartment report showing that the core consumer price indexrose 2.2% in the 12 months through July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSDJEF8P

For some analysts, the data spoke against the U.S. FederalReserve delivering aggressive cuts in interest rates,expectations of which have been an important pillar propping upsentiment since June.

Financial markets have fully priced in a singlequarter-point move at the U.S. central bank's September meetingand are still giving good odds on two more cuts this year. MMT/

At 12:14 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 417.74 points, or 1.61%, at 26,315.45, and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 48.44 points, or 1.68%, at 2,931.53. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 157.63 points, or 2.00%, at 8,021.04.

The trade-fueled optimism also lifted U.S. Treasury yields,and helped the interest-rate sensitive banking index .SPXBK rise 1.78% and the broader financial sector .SPSY gain 1.72%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.93-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 100 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Arjun Panchadar inBengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics