US STOCKS-Alphabet, Starbucks drive Wall Street to record high

Shutterstock photo





By Noel Randewich

July 26 (Reuters) - Robust earnings from Alphabet andStarbucks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highson Friday, with support from data showing U.S. economic growthslowed less than expected in the second quarter.

The U.S. Commerce Department said GDP increased at anannualized rate of 2.1% in the second quarter, higher than a1.8% rate forecast by economists polled by Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LF

The GDP data further solidified wide expectations that theU.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its policymeeting next week. Those expectations have powered a solid runin stocks this month, helping Wall Street scale record levels.

"This is just what the market needed, not so soft that theeconomy is slowing down precipitously and not so strong that theFed is going to reverse course," said Art Hogan, chief marketstrategist at National Securities in New York. "It shows thatthe economy is slowing, but not nearly enough to raise any redflags."

The data comes on the heels of European Central BankPresident Mario Draghi's speech on Monday, which was less dovishthan investors had anticipated and led the S&P 500 to post itsfirst loss in the week.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 218 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

StarbucksSBUX.O rallied 8.9% to a record high after theworld's largest coffee chain posted its biggest same-store salesgrowth in three years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XV

Alphabet IncGOOGL.O surged 9.6% after beating Wall Streettargets on higher ad sales and growth at its cloud unit, ahigh-margin business it is leaning more on to drive expansion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R38B

Twitter IncTWTR.N rose 8.9% after it postedbetter-than-expected quarterly revenue and an uptick in dailyusers who see advertisements on the site. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R2YA

Their upbeat earnings pushed the S&P 500 communicationservices index .SPLRCL up 3.25%, the most among S&P sectors.

Lead negotiators for China and the United States are set tomeet in Shanghai on Tuesday for two days in the next round oftalks aimed at settling the U.S.-China trade war. The results ofthose talks will affect sentiment on Wall Street.

"Going forward, it's very important not to have a breakdownin trade talks. And earnings reports need to continue to come inas they have been - a little better than expectations," said TomMartin, a senior portfolio manager at GlobAlt Investments inAtlanta.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.19% to endthe week at 27,192.45 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained0.74% to 3,025.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.11% to8,330.21.

For the week, the S&P 500 added 1.7%, the Nasdaq climbed2.3% and the Dow rose 0.1%.

Even under the cloud of uncertainty related to tradeconflict, the S&P 500 has risen 21% so far in 2019.

Also on Friday, McDonald's CorpMCD.N jumped as much as2.1%, briefly hitting a record high after beating quarterlysales expectations at established U.S. restaurants. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R36W

Amazon.com IncAMZN.O fell 1.6% and was the biggest dragon the benchmark S&P 500 after the online retailer reported itsfirst profit miss in two years and said income would slump inthe current quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XS

Intel CorpINTC.O lost 1.1%, even after the chipmaker gavean upbeat current-quarter forecast and raised its full-yearrevenue guidance. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XO

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.34-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 41 new 52-week highs and two new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 111 new highs and 79 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.9 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.3 billion-share average for the full session over thelast 20 trading days.