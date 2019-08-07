Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slumps at open as investors seek safety

By Reuters

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, asinvestors sought safety in gold and government bonds on worriesabout the impact of a long-drawn U.S.-China trade war on globalgrowth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 215.30 points,or 0.83%, at the open to 25,814.22.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 23.12 points, or 0.80%,at 2,858.65. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 85.99 points,or 1.10%, to 7,747.27 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

