US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at open as yuan slide deepens trade fears

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday,extending a sell-off from last week, weighed down by a drop intechnology shares and as China's yuan hit its lowest in morethan a decade on escalating U.S.-China trade concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 225.78 points,or 0.85%, at the open to 26,259.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 33.98 points, or 1.16%,at 2,898.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 180.74 points,or 2.26%, to 7,823.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

