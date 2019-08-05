Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at open as yuan slide deepens trade fears

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday,extending a sell-off from last week, weighed down by a drop intechnology shares and as China's yuan hit its lowest in morethan a decade on escalating U.S.-China trade concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 225.78 points,or 0.85%, at the open to 26,259.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 33.98 points, or 1.16%,at 2,898.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 180.74 points,or 2.26%, to 7,823.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday,extending a sell-off from last week, weighed down by a drop intechnology shares and as China's yuan hit its lowest in morethan a decade on escalating U.S.-China trade concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 225.78 points,or 0.85%, at the open to 26,259.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 33.98 points, or 1.16%,at 2,898.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 180.74 points,or 2.26%, to 7,823.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar