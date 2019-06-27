US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises on investor optimism ahead of G20

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaqclosed higher after a broad-based rally on Thursday as investorslooked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend forprogress in the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute, which haswhipsawed markets for months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.05 points,or 0.04%, to 26,525.77, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.02 points,or 0.38%, to 2,924.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added57.79 points, or 0.73%, to 7,967.76. (Reporting by Stephen Culp in New YorkEditing by James Dalgleish) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))