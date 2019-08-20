US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rally stalls as financials slide

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Financial shares led U.S.stocks lower on Tuesday to end a three-day rally as investorsawaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at theend of the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 170.09 points,or 0.65%, to 25,965.7, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 22.88 points, or0.78%, to 2,900.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped54.25 points, or 0.68%, to 7,948.56.