US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rally stalls as financials slide

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Financial shares led U.S.stocks lower on Tuesday to end a three-day rally as investorsawaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at theend of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 170.09 points,or 0.65%, to 25,965.7, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 22.88 points, or0.78%, to 2,900.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped54.25 points, or 0.68%, to 7,948.56. (Reporting by April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))





This article appears in: 401k , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks , Retirement


