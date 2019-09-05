US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies on easing U.S.-China trade fears

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Thursdayon expectations of a de-escalation in trade tensions afterWashington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks nextmonth, while strong economic data eased fears of a domesticslowdown.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 371.93 points,or 1.41%, to 26,727.4, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 38.17 points,or 1.30%, to 2,975.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added139.95 points, or 1.75%, to 8,116.83.