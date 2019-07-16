US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bank reports

Shutterstock photo
July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower onTuesday as bank shares fell after a batch of mixed quarterlyreports from Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachsand Wells Fargo.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.84 points, or0.04%, at the open to 27,349.32. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lowerby 2.17 points, or 0.07%, at 3,012.13. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.53 points, or 0.08%, to 8,251.66 at theopening bell.