Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bank reports

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower onTuesday as bank shares fell after a batch of mixed quarterlyreports from Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachsand Wells Fargo.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.84 points, or0.04%, at the open to 27,349.32. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lowerby 2.17 points, or 0.07%, at 3,012.13. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.53 points, or 0.08%, to 8,251.66 at theopening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar