US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on trade worries

Shutterstock photo





Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday,dragged down by technology shares, as investors grappled withfresh U.S.-China trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy anda surprise contraction in Britain's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 41.10 points,or 0.16%, at the open to 26,337.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.58 points, or 0.26%, at2,930.51. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 41.97 points, or0.52%, to 7,997.19 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday,dragged down by technology shares, as investors grappled withfresh U.S.-China trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy anda surprise contraction in Britain's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 41.10 points,or 0.16%, at the open to 26,337.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.58 points, or 0.26%, at2,930.51. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 41.97 points, or0.52%, to 7,997.19 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))