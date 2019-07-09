US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on trade war fallout concerns

Shutterstock photo





July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday,weighed down by worries over the impact of a protractedU.S.-China trade spat on company earnings and loweredexpectations of a sharp interest rate cut later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 81.02 points,or 0.30%, at the open to 26,725.12.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.43 points, or 0.35%,at 2,965.52. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.97 points,or 0.46%, to 8,061.41 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

