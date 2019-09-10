US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on global growth fears

Shutterstock photo





Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, asweak economic data from China pointed to slowing growth in theworld's second largest economy, adding to fears of a globalrecession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.68 points,or 0.11%, at the open to 26,805.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.42 points, or 0.25%, at2,971.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 37.46 points, or0.46%, to 8,049.98 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

