US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as recession fears loom

Shutterstock photo





Aug 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened loweron Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market brought backfears of a recession as the U.S.-China trade war drags on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.91 points,or 0.25%, at the open to 25,712.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.88 points, or 0.27%, at2,861.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 28.60 points, or0.37%, to 7,798.35 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened loweron Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market brought backfears of a recession as the U.S.-China trade war drags on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.91 points,or 0.25%, at the open to 25,712.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.88 points, or 0.27%, at2,861.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 28.60 points, or0.37%, to 7,798.35 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))