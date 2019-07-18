Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Netflix plunges

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday asshares of streaming pioneer Netflix tumbled, kicking offearnings for the FAANG group of stocks on a sour note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.87 points,or 0.10%, at the open to 27,191.98.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.55 points, or 0.19%, at2,978.87. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 33.44 points, or0.41%, to 8,151.76 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


