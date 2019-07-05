US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after strong jobs data

Shutterstock photo
July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Fridayas a strong rebound in U.S. job growth in June dashed hopes ofan aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve laterthis month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 98.25 points,or 0.36%, at the open to 26,867.75. The S&P 500 .SPX openedlower by 11.57 points, or 0.39%, at 2,984.25. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC dropped 46.95 points, or 0.57%, to 8,123.28 atthe opening bell.