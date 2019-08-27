Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher, trade hopes build

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday asinvestors held their hopes on a resolution to the prolongedtrade dispute between the world's two largest economies despitemixed signals from both sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 115.63 points,or 0.45%, at the open to 26,014.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.76 points, or 0.51%,at 2,893.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 55.05 points,or 0.70%, to 7,908.78 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday asinvestors held their hopes on a resolution to the prolongedtrade dispute between the world's two largest economies despitemixed signals from both sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 115.63 points,or 0.45%, at the open to 26,014.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.76 points, or 0.51%,at 2,893.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 55.05 points,or 0.70%, to 7,908.78 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar