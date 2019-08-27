US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher, trade hopes build

Shutterstock photo





Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday asinvestors held their hopes on a resolution to the prolongedtrade dispute between the world's two largest economies despitemixed signals from both sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 115.63 points,or 0.45%, at the open to 26,014.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.76 points, or 0.51%,at 2,893.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 55.05 points,or 0.70%, to 7,908.78 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday asinvestors held their hopes on a resolution to the prolongedtrade dispute between the world's two largest economies despitemixed signals from both sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 115.63 points,or 0.45%, at the open to 26,014.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.76 points, or 0.51%,at 2,893.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 55.05 points,or 0.70%, to 7,908.78 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))