US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on upbeat trade move

Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesdayas China's move to ease tensions with the United States assuagedsome concerns about the ongoing trade war between the world'stwo largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.62 points,or 0.07%, at the open to 26,928.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.02 points, or 0.07%,at 2,981.41. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.53 points, or0.09%, to 8,091.68 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

