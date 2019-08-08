Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on upbeat China data, firming yuan

By Reuters

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, asbetter-than-expected trade data from China and a steadying ofits currency offered some comfort to investors rattled by anescalation in trade tensions and signals pointing to arecession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 79.45 points,or 0.31%, at the open to 26,086.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.23 points, or 0.42%,at 2,896.21. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 58.76 points,or 0.75%, to 7,921.59 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

