Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on strong retail earnings

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, asstrong results from retailers including Nordstrom reinforcedconfidence in consumer demand, while investors look ahead to FedChief Jerome Powell's speech for more clues on future interestrate moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 68.91 points,or 0.26%, at the open to 26,271.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.51 points, or 0.22%,at 2,930.94. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.58 points,or 0.23%, to 8,038.79 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, asstrong results from retailers including Nordstrom reinforcedconfidence in consumer demand, while investors look ahead to FedChief Jerome Powell's speech for more clues on future interestrate moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 68.91 points,or 0.26%, at the open to 26,271.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.51 points, or 0.22%,at 2,930.94. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.58 points,or 0.23%, to 8,038.79 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar