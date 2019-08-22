US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on strong retail earnings

Shutterstock photo





Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, asstrong results from retailers including Nordstrom reinforcedconfidence in consumer demand, while investors look ahead to FedChief Jerome Powell's speech for more clues on future interestrate moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 68.91 points,or 0.26%, at the open to 26,271.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.51 points, or 0.22%,at 2,930.94. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.58 points,or 0.23%, to 8,038.79 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

