US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on hopes of monetary stimulus

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for the fourthstraight session on Monday, as mixed global economic data liftedexpectations of monetary stimulus from central banks, includingthe U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 68.77 points,or 0.26%, at the open to 26,866.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.72 points, or 0.33%,at 2,988.43. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.84 points,or 0.34%, to 8,130.91 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing byShinjini Ganguli) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

