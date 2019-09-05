US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on easing trade tensions

Shutterstock photo





Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for a secondstraight session on Thursday as Washington and Beijing agreed tohold high-level talks next month, raising hopes of ade-escalation in trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 247.68 points,or 0.94%, at the open to 26,603.15.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.82 points, or 0.78%,at 2,960.60. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 84.41 points,or 1.06%, to 8,061.29 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

