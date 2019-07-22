US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher in crucial earnings week

Shutterstock photo





July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, ledby technology stocks, as investors eyed fresh trade developmentsbetween the United States and China in a busy week of corporateearnings, which include reports from Facebook and Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.98 points,or 0.07%, at the open to 27,174.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.32 points, or 0.18%,at 2,981.93. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 25.50 points,or 0.31%, to 8,171.99 at the opening bell.

