Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher in crucial earnings week

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, ledby technology stocks, as investors eyed fresh trade developmentsbetween the United States and China in a busy week of corporateearnings, which include reports from Facebook and Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.98 points,or 0.07%, at the open to 27,174.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.32 points, or 0.18%,at 2,981.93. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 25.50 points,or 0.31%, to 8,171.99 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, ledby technology stocks, as investors eyed fresh trade developmentsbetween the United States and China in a busy week of corporateearnings, which include reports from Facebook and Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.98 points,or 0.07%, at the open to 27,174.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.32 points, or 0.18%,at 2,981.93. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 25.50 points,or 0.31%, to 8,171.99 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar