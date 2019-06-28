US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as investors await Trump-Xi meet

Shutterstock photo





June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher onFriday, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of a pivotalmeeting between the United States and China that could decidethe outcome of a protracted trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 79.35 points,or 0.30%, at the open to 26,605.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.02 points, or 0.27%,at 2,932.94. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 21.01 points,or 0.26%, to 7,988.76 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

