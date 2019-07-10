Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Powell's remarks boost rate cut hopes

By Reuters




July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesdayas hopes of an interest rate cut later this month were boostedby Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comment that thecentral bank would "act as appropriate" to sustain record U.S.growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 68.47 points,or 0.26%, at the open to 26,851.96.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.67 points, or 0.32%,at 2,989.30. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.47 points,or 0.51%, to 8,183.20 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

