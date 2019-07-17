US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat, investors shrug off bank results

Shutterstock photo





July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday astrade worries and concerns about the balance of monetary policyand growth outweighed solid results from Bank of America and aboost to chipmakers from Dutch company ASML.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.72 points,or 0.05%, at the open to 27,320.91.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.06 points, or 0.04%,at 3,005.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.20 points, or0.01%, to 8,224.00 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

