US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as trade optimism fades

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday,following a record-setting rally in the previous session, asoptimism over U.S.-China trade talks waned after Washingtonthreatened tariffs on $4 billion worth of additional Europeangoods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.10 points, or0.01%, at the open to 26,719.53.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.33 points, or 0.01%,at 2,964.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 4.51 points,or 0.06%, to 8,086.65 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

