Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street muted at open as focus shifts to mixed earnings

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were subdued at open onThursday as focus shifted back to a mixed bag of corporateearnings after a cautious message from the Federal Reserve oninterest rates drove some of the biggest falls since May in theprevious session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.59 points,or 0.06%, at the open to 26,879.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.06 points, or nearlyflat, at 2,980.32. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.14points, or 0.19%, to 8,190.56 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were subdued at open onThursday as focus shifted back to a mixed bag of corporateearnings after a cautious message from the Federal Reserve oninterest rates drove some of the biggest falls since May in theprevious session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.59 points,or 0.06%, at the open to 26,879.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.06 points, or nearlyflat, at 2,980.32. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.14points, or 0.19%, to 8,190.56 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar