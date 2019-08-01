US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street muted at open as focus shifts to mixed earnings

Shutterstock photo





Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were subdued at open onThursday as focus shifted back to a mixed bag of corporateearnings after a cautious message from the Federal Reserve oninterest rates drove some of the biggest falls since May in theprevious session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.59 points,or 0.06%, at the open to 26,879.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.06 points, or nearlyflat, at 2,980.32. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.14points, or 0.19%, to 8,190.56 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

