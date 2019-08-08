US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps; economic data eases trade worries

Shutterstock photo





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped onThursday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest one-day percentage gainin about two months, as bond yields climbed a day after fallingsharply while better-than-expected economic data in the UnitedStates and China helped to offset trade worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 371.46 points,or 1.43%, to end at 26,378.53, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained54.18 points, or 1.88%, to 2,938.16.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 176.33 points, or 2.24%,to 8,039.16. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Diane Craft) ((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter handle: @randewich (415) 6772542; Reuters Messaging:noel.randewich.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

