Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps; economic data eases trade worries

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped onThursday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest one-day percentage gainin about two months, as bond yields climbed a day after fallingsharply while better-than-expected economic data in the UnitedStates and China helped to offset trade worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 371.46 points,or 1.43%, to end at 26,378.53, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained54.18 points, or 1.88%, to 2,938.16.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 176.33 points, or 2.24%,to 8,039.16. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Diane Craft) ((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter handle: @randewich (415) 6772542; Reuters Messaging:noel.randewich.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped onThursday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest one-day percentage gainin about two months, as bond yields climbed a day after fallingsharply while better-than-expected economic data in the UnitedStates and China helped to offset trade worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 371.46 points,or 1.43%, to end at 26,378.53, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained54.18 points, or 1.88%, to 2,938.16.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 176.33 points, or 2.24%,to 8,039.16. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Diane Craft) ((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter handle: @randewich (415) 6772542; Reuters Messaging:noel.randewich.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar