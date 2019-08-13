Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps after U.S. to delay some China tariffs

By Reuters

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned sharply higher onTuesday after the U.S. Trade Representative said additionaltariffs on some Chinese goods, including cell phones andlaptops, will be delayed to Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590F9

At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 349.01 points, or 1.35%, at 26,246.72, and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 39.53 points, or 1.37%, at 2,922.62.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 135.74 points, or 1.73%,at 7,999.15. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

