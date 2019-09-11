US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains, buoyed by trade optimism

Shutterstock photo
NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street was led higher bytariff-sensitive technology and industrial stocks on Wednesdayafter China extended an olive branch ahead of next month's tradenegotiations with the United States.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 226.6 points,or 0.84%, to 27,136.03, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 21.34 points,or 0.72%, to 3,000.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added85.52 points, or 1.06%, to 8,169.68. (Reporting by Stephen CulpEditing by Chris Reese) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))