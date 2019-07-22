Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains as investors eye rate cuts

July 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended higher on Monday,supported by expectations of lower interest rates, whileinvestors awaited quarterly earnings from marquee companiesFacebook, Alphabet and Amazon this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.38 points,or 0.07%, to 27,172.58, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.4 points, or0.28%, to 2,985.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 57.65points, or 0.71%, to 8,204.14.





