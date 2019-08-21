Quantcast

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains after upbeat retail earnings

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes roseon Wednesday as upbeat earnings from retailers pointed tostrength in U.S. consumer demand and held their gains afterminutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month showedthat policymakers had debated a more aggressive rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 241.45 points,or 0.93%, to 26,203.89, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.91 points,or 0.82%, to 2,924.42 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added71.65 points, or 0.9%, to 8,020.21. (Reporting by April JoynerEditing by Leslie Adler) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar