US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains after upbeat retail earnings

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes roseon Wednesday as upbeat earnings from retailers pointed tostrength in U.S. consumer demand and held their gains afterminutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month showedthat policymakers had debated a more aggressive rate cut.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 241.45 points,or 0.93%, to 26,203.89, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.91 points,or 0.82%, to 2,924.42 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added71.65 points, or 0.9%, to 8,020.21. (Reporting by April JoynerEditing by Leslie Adler) ((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; ReutersMessaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net,Twitter: @LKrauskopf))